The Chicago River: Frozen Music

“Music is liquid architecture; architecture is frozen music.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

During the polar vortex, the Chicago River froze solid. Needless to say, I did not take my hands out of my pockets on those -20-degree days! But I found myself on the river walk a day later and ended up walking a length of it to take in the views. The boat tours, my favorite way to see Chicago, don’t run in the off-season but the river walk is a close second. The winter views are breathtaking. So, I decided a photo essay was in order. Enjoy (and compare to summer views here)!

